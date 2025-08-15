Black Cypress Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 7.3% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.5%

JCI stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,266 shares of company stock worth $1,986,931. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

