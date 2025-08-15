Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 434.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480,835 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,483 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,846,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,606,000 after acquiring an additional 561,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,403,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,888,000 after acquiring an additional 414,768 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

