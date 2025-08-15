Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Afbi LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $592.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $594.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

