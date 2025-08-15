Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,793 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $173.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $496.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.