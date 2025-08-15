EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 652.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,094 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4,630.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,309 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 19,102.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,544,000 after acquiring an additional 911,960 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,838.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,712,000 after acquiring an additional 832,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $98,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $164.07 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

