Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,218,000 after buying an additional 33,651 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.1%

MMC opened at $207.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.27 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

