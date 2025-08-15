Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $140.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.29 and its 200 day moving average is $133.44. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $141.54.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 62.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.