American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 244,047 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $390,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $203.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.54. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.