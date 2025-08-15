EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.33.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,453 shares of company stock worth $20,178,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $584.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $563.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.40. The company has a market cap of $528.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $461.90 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

