Ethic Inc. Has $13.63 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $253.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.08 and its 200-day moving average is $230.59. The stock has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

