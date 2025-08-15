Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,705 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $520,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $253,816,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $181.02 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.19 billion, a PE ratio of 603.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.54.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

