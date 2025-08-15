Kimelman & Baird LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kimelman & Baird LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,801 shares during the quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678 shares of the software company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $348.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.45. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

