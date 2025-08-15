Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

