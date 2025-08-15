Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Acquires 2,375 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,640 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after buying an additional 766,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,154,000 after purchasing an additional 417,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,552,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,175,000 after buying an additional 1,475,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,032,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after purchasing an additional 288,507 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.70 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

