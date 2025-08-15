Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 4,064 Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 49.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 99.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 442.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Insulet by 53.9% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.71.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $315.78 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.31 and a 52-week high of $329.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

