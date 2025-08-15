Tejara Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 44,900 Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Cameco by 41.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Balefire LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $11,655,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

