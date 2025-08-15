The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

