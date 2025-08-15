RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its stake in RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $155.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

