Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $704.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $710.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

