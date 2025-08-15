Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $281,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 337.5% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 268,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

