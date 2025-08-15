Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Lifted by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,369 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.82 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

