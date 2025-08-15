Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,380 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $87.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 351.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.