Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $939,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 887.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.78, a P/E/G ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $301,863.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,936.73. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 9,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,420,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 212,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,848,600. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 846,051 shares of company stock valued at $107,936,283 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.