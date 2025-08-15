Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 51.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $12,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 82,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $360,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ BKR opened at $43.25 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.