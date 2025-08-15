American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,395,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,358 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $310,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 140.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 330,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 192,585 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 340.6% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 165,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 97.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $176.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

