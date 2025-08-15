Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Carnival were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at $432,718,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $100,845,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 9,220.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Carnival Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

