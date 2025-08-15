Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 12th

Invesco QQQ, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Circle Internet Group, CoreWeave, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic worth, as indicated by metrics like low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors in value stocks believe the market has undervalued these companies’ underlying assets or earnings power, creating an opportunity for price appreciation when the market corrects. These stocks often come from mature, established firms with stable cash flows and may also pay dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,439,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,765,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $550.00 and a 200-day moving average of $512.39. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $579.95.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

NASDAQ:BMNR traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,459,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755,619. The company has a market capitalization of $270.31 million and a PE ratio of -142.77. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE:CRCL traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,923,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,178,318. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,004.58. Circle Internet Group has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.13.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Shares of CRWV stock traded up $6.37 on Tuesday, hitting $146.15. 19,316,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,712,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. CoreWeave has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,814,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,083,987. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $237.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43.

