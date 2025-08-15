Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2,729.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 141.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

SLF stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $66.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.6394 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.12%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

