Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.32 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

PTC Stock Down 0.2%

PTC stock opened at $208.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

