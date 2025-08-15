High Falls Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 1,527 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $198.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

