Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,911 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Security National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

