High Falls Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $463.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $465.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.