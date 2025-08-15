Element Capital Management LLC Invests $2.67 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,440 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,903,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,451,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,129,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,043,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 865,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,045,000 after purchasing an additional 100,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $374.30 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.06 and a 52-week high of $395.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.91.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

