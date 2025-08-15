High Falls Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

High Falls Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after buying an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after buying an additional 581,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $311.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $317.35.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $217,040,489 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.96.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

