Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,703 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $122,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $378.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

