Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,871 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8,541.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fastenal by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,081,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after buying an additional 1,547,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $119,136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,317,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,754,000 after buying an additional 1,016,479 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

