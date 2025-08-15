Element Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 0.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,925.32. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,840 shares of company stock worth $6,629,176. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $104.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Mizuho increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

