Aberdeen Group plc Has $116.63 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,716 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Spotify Technology worth $116,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.90.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $697.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.18. The company has a market capitalization of $142.86 billion, a PE ratio of 169.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $319.07 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.