High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 3,570 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

