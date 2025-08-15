High Falls Advisors Inc Has $926,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after buying an additional 57,916 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

