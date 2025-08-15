12,295 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,815,000 after acquiring an additional 320,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ResMed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,365,000 after buying an additional 290,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,431,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 954,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,310,000 after buying an additional 212,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ResMed by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,652,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,835. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $284.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.52 and its 200-day moving average is $242.81. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.92 and a 1 year high of $293.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RMD

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.