Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 85,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. VICI Properties comprises about 0.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

