Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,689,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,588,195,000 after purchasing an additional 267,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,853,000 after buying an additional 141,657 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $724,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,661,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,086,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $179.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.64.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE SPG opened at $172.31 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day moving average of $164.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $2.15 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,589.53. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

