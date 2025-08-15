2,325 Shares in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 288.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.25.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $464.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.62. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $519.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

