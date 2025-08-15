Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $850,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $174.76 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average is $150.21. The company has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 54,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,325.36. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 808,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,353,571.52. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

