Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,397.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $74,107,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.4%

MCHP opened at $65.99 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -535.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

