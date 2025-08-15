Aberdeen Group plc Sells 421,941 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Aberdeen Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,542,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421,941 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $229,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,351,000 after buying an additional 188,638 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 128,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 346,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

