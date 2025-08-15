Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 275 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FedEx by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,357,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $663,100,000 after acquiring an additional 273,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,192,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $616,892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in FedEx by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after acquiring an additional 732,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.3%

FedEx stock opened at $231.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.45. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.