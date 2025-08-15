Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 136.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,500 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $62,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.84.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.