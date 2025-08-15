Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 1,693 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.8% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $244,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total transaction of $4,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $52,037,916.68. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,792 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $485.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.